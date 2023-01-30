Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Inari Medical worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $560,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,185,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,263,249.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,250 shares of company stock worth $18,387,913. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

