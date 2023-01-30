Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Up 20%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 711,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 170,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

About Independence Gold

(Get Rating)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.