Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 664,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,870.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
