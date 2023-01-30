Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $209,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,072,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.77. 8,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

