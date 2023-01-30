Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Buys 1,315 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $29,995.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,986.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,688. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
