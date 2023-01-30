Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Buys 1,315 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $29,995.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,986.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,688. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

