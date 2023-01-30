Insider Buying: Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) Insider Acquires £1,227.06 in Stock

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) insider Sunil Vadgama bought 61,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,227.06 ($1,519.20).

Image Scan Price Performance

Shares of LON IGE opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Monday. Image Scan Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Get Image Scan alerts:

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; bomb suppression blankets and safety circles data sheet; 3DX-EOD bomb disposal suit data sheet; and 3DX-search suit data sheet.The company's industrial products include production line systems, such as MDXi-NT, a high-resolution turnkey X-ray inspection system; laboratory systems, which comprise MDXi, cabinet based systems for stand-alone use; ThreatScan-LS1 X-ray scanning systems; and emission control solutions and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.