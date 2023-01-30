Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 205,500 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66.

On Monday, November 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,976. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.