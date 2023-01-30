Insider Selling: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells 1,147 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 495,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,204. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

