Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,367,073 shares in the company, valued at $40,950,766.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $40,488.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $11,866.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $18,004.80.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. 90,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

