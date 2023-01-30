Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,403,758.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
