Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,403,758.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

