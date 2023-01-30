Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $13,097,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,810 shares of company stock worth $2,412,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 91,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,528. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.