Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$372.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.45 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.86-$3.88 EPS.

Integer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 136,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

