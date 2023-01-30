Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,373 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.96. 1,215,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

