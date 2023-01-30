Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.70. 275,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.