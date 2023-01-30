Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 25,507 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $101.74. 1,497,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

