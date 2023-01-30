Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $492.53. 1,416,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $460.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.