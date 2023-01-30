Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.71. 1,228,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,222. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

