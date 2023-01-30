Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.41. 384,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

