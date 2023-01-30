Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $63.38. 837,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

