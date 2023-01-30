Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,002 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.61% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $707,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $2,563,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DBMF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,047. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.