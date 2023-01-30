Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 27,719 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $23.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.