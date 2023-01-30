Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.

Interfor Stock Performance

IFSPF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Interfor has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

