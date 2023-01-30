Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Interfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Interfor has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

