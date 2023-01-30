International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $135.08. 454,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,271. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

