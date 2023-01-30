International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC lowered International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 240 ($2.97) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Distributions Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

