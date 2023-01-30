International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 514,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.