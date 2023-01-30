Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 130,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,411. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

