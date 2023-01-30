Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,755 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 142,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

