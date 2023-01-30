Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,556,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 417,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.