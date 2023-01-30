Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,735,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,702,891. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.68 and its 200 day moving average is $287.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

