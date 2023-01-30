Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.48. 523,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,853. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

