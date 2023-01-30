Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 6.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.38. 837,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

