Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 123,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 126,376 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.30.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.