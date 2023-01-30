Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 123,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 126,376 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

