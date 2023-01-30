Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock remained flat at $12.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2283 per share. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

About Investec Group

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

