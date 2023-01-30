Investview (INVU) and Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Investview to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 737 3819 5955 100 2.51

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Investview and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Investview’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investview and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.01 Investview Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,233.50

Investview’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Investview competitors beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc., through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies management, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, repair solutions, and blockchain technologies. Its services include research, education, and investment tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in successfully navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency. The company also offers education and software applications to assist individuals in debt reduction, enhanced savings, budgeting, and proper tax management. The company was formerly known as Global Investor Services, Inc. and changed its name to Investview, Inc. in March 2012. Investview, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

