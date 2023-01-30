Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.63. 2,039,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,693,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Invitae Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

