IPVERSE Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $594,475.73 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

