iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $81.66. 327,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,511. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.