iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,754. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

