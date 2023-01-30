iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDG traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $82.43. 6,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

