iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,566. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

