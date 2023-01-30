iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,212. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

