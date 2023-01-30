iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 64,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,998. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.