iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $124,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.32. 159,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

