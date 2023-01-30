iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 289,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

