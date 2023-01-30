iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $113.85 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

