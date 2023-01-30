iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Monument Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.7% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJR stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 371,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,621. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.