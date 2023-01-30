iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 67,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 271.0% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 174,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 127,775 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 782,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,280. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

