iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $416,407,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.