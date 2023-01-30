iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $416,407,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

