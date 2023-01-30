Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,505,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 5,298,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45,052.0 days.

Italgas Stock Up 2.5 %

Italgas stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Italgas has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Get Italgas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Italgas from €5.80 ($6.30) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.